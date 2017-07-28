Striper Swipin’ on Lake Nottely

By Dickelsby Finn:

If you ever thought about visiting beautiful Lake Nottely in the mountains near Blairsville, Georgia, and you think you might want to experience some terrific fishing, keep reading.

We had the pleasure of joining The Angler Magazine fishing team a few weeks ago. The participants were our two professional fish guides, Shane Goebels and Darren Hughes. Two other Angler Magazine officials, Bob Rice, and Nick Carter were also on board.

We gathered at Hughes General Store very early and soon had the big flat-bottomed boat out on the water heading for Ivy Log Creek. It was spring, the mountains rose all around us, and the stripers were on the move into the creeks. We were advised to expect either feasting or fasting by the big fish, and hopes were high we would find them looking for herring and shad for breakfast.

Soon the electronics indicated baitfish and stripers at 30 feet. Sturdy rigs were baited and inserted in the rod holders. There were planer boards with blueback. Everyone grabbed for the nearest one. Jimmy Jr. was closest to the big one in the back, and an epic battle began as he tried to land his first striper ever. This was a very big fish, and it really didn’t want to be caught, so sadly it got free somehow. We could only imagine setting the lake record with that monster that still swims in the Nottely depths. The record, by the way, is heavier than 53 pounds. Nottely is known as a big fish lake.

While this was going on, we landed four other beauties that were quickly released. Soon the kid had another one on a light spinning rod that tried relentlessly to avoid the net. Got ’em this time… a good one! This was an event and a picture memory to last a lifetime. Did I mention this was all going on at the same time? In a spree that lasted maybe 20 minutes, we had doubles and triples on. It was pandemonium.

As the sun peeked through, a few more beauties were boated. Then something extraordinary occurred. The rod nearest me doubled over and we netted the largest crappie I’ve ever seen, 2 ½ pounds worth of beautiful crappie… on a blueback herring! Quickly checking the smartest phones ever invented, we discovered it was one of the largest caught in Lake Nottely. The record belongs to a lad who caught a 3.09-pounder.

If you too wish to experience this wonderful action, get in touch with Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service, www.bigolfish.com or call Shane Goebel at 828-361-2021. They also run trips to lakes Chatuge and Blue Ridge. Also, if you are in the area needing gas, bait or supplies, stop in at Hughes General Store on Murphy Highway in Blairsville.

