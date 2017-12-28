Stuart Boat Show returns Jan. 12-14, 2018

The 44th annual Stuart Boat Show, presented by Infiniti, returns to the Treasure Coast January 12-14, 2018 to celebrate the boating lifestyle with a three-day event along the waterfront.

Situated along three marinas and spanning a quarter of a mile on land, the Stuart Boat Show is the largest boat show on Florida’s Treasure Coast, will feature over 200 local, national and international exhibitors displaying hundreds of boats in-water and on land. Boats on display will include the latest models of motor yachts, cruisers, center consoles, speedboats, sport fishing boats, and pontoons ranging in size from 12 feet to over 80 feet in length. Additional exhibits will include the latest in personal watercraft, marine electronics, outboard and inboard engines, safety equipment, accessories, boat lifts, fishing gear, nautical clothing and jewelry, as well as financing and insurance companies.

Combined with live music, festive island food and drinks the Stuart Boat Show is a great place for a family to spend their day! Three days of seminars will provide education for all boaters and outdoor enthusiasts, ranging from boating electronics, navigation and destinations, and top fishing tips, as well as demonstrations by the U.S. Coast Guard, kids fishing clinic with free fishing poles for those attending donated by FISH FLORIDA, the MISS GEICO RACING TEAM, and an expanded food court area with a bar and large screen TVs round out the show.

The show runs January 12, 13 and 14, 2018, and is located along the scenic St. Lucie River near the foot of the Roosevelt Bridge in downtown Stuart, from 54 to 290 North Dixie Highway, Stuart, FL 34994.

Show hours are Friday, January 12, and Saturday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $13 for adults, $11 for veterans, and $6 for children 12 and under. No pets allowed. Free parking with shuttle service is available.

The Stuart Boat Show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast and is produced and managed by AllSports Productions, Inc. For more information, visit www.stuartboatshow.com or https://www.facebook.com/stuartboatshow.