Stuart Deep Sea Fishing: June 2019

Summer’s curtain call will rise during the days of June, revealing a bright and warm fishing stage for the near coastal anglers, offshore of Martin County. Directors of fishing strategies will be inclined to angle towards the naturally occurring, coral reef line south of the St. Lucie Inlet in depth of 65 to 85 feet of water. This “Southern Reef Line” and “Loran Tower Ledge”, east of Hobe Sound and Tequesta, are home to a rich and diverse population of saltwater fish that inhabit all depths of the water column, over top and around these reefs. These structures are fish magnets that will attract many pelagics like cobia, king mackerel and mahi, just to name a few. Several species of grouper and snapper will reside among these coral ledges. Trophy mutton snapper (of 20-pounds or better) will patrol this southern reef line like saltwater bosses and fade off the main rises of the reef structure into a thin veil of visibility along the outer edges of the reef’s footprint. Jumbo cubera snapper (that can achieve weights over 100 pounds) will cruise the same reef contours, like toothy snapper assassins, capable of devouring large live and dead bait offerings. Catch and release of Jurassic sized goliath grouper (between 200 and 400 pounds) occur frequently during any bottom fishing excursion in this reef area. Consequently, heavy tackle and sports-minded, fit anglers will be necessary to wrangle these salty beasts to the surface.

Fishing around the southern reef line offers many fishing opportunities and strategy options for local fishing crews. Along with the potential to tie into large representatives of many bottom dwelling fish in this zone, captains and crews will be able to target keeper and medium sized bottom fish using lighter tackle and chicken rigs. Mangrove, lane, and vermilion snapper, trigger fish, porgies, and toro fish (aka glass eyed snapper), are all found in large numbers here and can be caught using this technique. They will satisfy the fishing appetites of a wide range of anglers, young and old alike.

The fishing theater of June will be filled with a seriously diverse cast of fish actors, that will await the applause of their anglers as they hit fish box ice, along the naturally occurring contour of the southern reef line, east of the shores of Martin County.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Rocky Carbia

