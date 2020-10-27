Stuart Deep Sea: Nov. 2020

November’s weather machine will be on a setting of “frequent blow cycle”. This cycle will include fresh breezes of 15 to 20 knots that will accompany the first bona fide cold fronts that will begin to sweep across our peninsula and become the key component in shaping the offshore fishing playing field. “The wind is what makes the waves,” and strong velocity winds from the northwest, north and northeast will post up as frontal sessions that can “blow” for many days in a row, making for rough and choppy ocean conditions during this month. Consequently, there will be many days that will just not be fishable or will be prohibitive for small boat owners. Anglers must especially pay attention to offshore weather forecasts to identify favorable weather windows that will allow for safe offshore fishing excursions during November’s varied weather menu.

Despite the potential for choppy conditions this month, there will be favorable stretches of user-friendly days that will allow deep sea anglers to head east of the St. Lucie Inlet and fish the expansive and diverse reef ecosystem in our offshore backyard. Bottom fishing strategies will rule these days, as many species of snapper will have solidly populated the reefs from 50 to 150 feet of water. Lane snapper will be the most abundant, especially in near coastal depths of 50 to 60 feet of water. Lane snapper can be found around most types of “bottom” and will be best caught by deploying cut baits tight to the reef structure.

Keeper to medium size mutton snapper will be found on the same reef sites and fall to similarly presented baits (use longer leaders, with baits presented just away from the reef structure to catch the larger muttons). Grouper will also be a favorite target species for anglers this month, as the “open season” on these bottom brawlers continues through November. November’s winds will be a double-edged sword for the near coastal ocean, as they tend to create unfishable days due to heavy seas, but these choppy and churning waves will also have the potential to help oxygenate the water column, making for a more active fish population.

Watch the weather in November and plan offshore fishing trips carefully as open weather windows will present anglers with bountiful, salty rewards.

