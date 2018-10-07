Stuart Inshore Nearshore: Oct. 2018

In October, as we continue through the fall, fishing changes dramatically. The mullet run continues through mid-October for some last chances to catch tarpon at the Crossroads, inlet, and power plant. As the mullet run winds down, it’s also a good time to try using live shrimp for snook that are tired of chasing mullet, and don’t forget to try using cut mullet heads for monster snook along the flats. The pompano can start showing up in October mostly along the beaches for surf-casting. Incoming tide is best for pompano with clear water to cast sand fleas and brined clam strips off the beaches using chicken rigs with spider weights. The FishBites flavored bait is also worth trying. Snook season has been great so far with keepers caught near the inlet jetties and beaches. We should start to see the snook move back inshore throughout October where they hang around the bridges, sea walls, and docks. Pitching threadfins and mullet along these structures is the best method. For fly-fishing, use sinking line with heavy chartreuse Clousers along the bridges, poppers or gurglers on the sea walls, and weighted Deceivers or Clousers along the docks. As the water cools down, we can see pompano along the flats and possible redfish and trout. D.O.A. jigs and Terror-Eyz are great all-around artificials, and of course the “Giles Jig.” Bluefish and mackerel should be showing up soon at Pecks Lake Reef and along the beaches.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Giles Murphy

Stuart Angler Bait & Tackle

