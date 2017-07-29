Stuart Inshore: Aug. 2017

If you can’t take the heat, then hit the water. Lobster season opens this month and the water should be crystal clear on the inshore reefs to hunt down the Florida spiny lobster, also known as ‘Bug’. Snorkel shallow or dive deep, the lobsters are hiding under the rocky ledges. Many lobster 8-pounds to 12-pounds are caught in our local waters. All it takes is one or two good low profile ledges to catch your limit.

Tripletail should be on some of the channel markers in the Indian River. You can slow troll a mullet in the St. Lucie River for tarpon or pitch a greenie at rolling fish around the inlet. On calm mornings, run to the power plant boils with crabs for permit and tarpon. Many toothy critters frequent the power plant area so if you’re looking for a long fight, bring along some bloody bonito for bait. South of the St. Lucie Inlet on the beach has been thick with post spawn snook and big Jacks. A lot of sharks patrol the surf line this time year so please release the snook carefully and quickly after catching. Fish the shadows under the docks in the Indian River for snook, snapper, sheeps and reds. With the water temps being so high, they like the cooler water under the docks. Use the tide flow to keep your bait under the docks longer for a better chance of hooking up.

Keep the waterways clean and wear your Costa sunglasses for eye protection.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

Bites On Guide Service

Snook, Trout, Redfish, Tarpon, Kingfish

Phone: (772) 708-3593

Email: snooooky12@yahoo.com