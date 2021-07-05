Stuart Inshore: July 2021

For many reasons, July is one of the best months for light tackle fishing, so here’s a rundown.

Some big tarpon can be found rolling in the Indian River early morning and are best caught freelining with 8–10-inch silver mullet on a 7/0 circle hook. These tarpon can also be found rolling along the beach north or south of the St. Lucie Inlet. The most important factor is getting out early. The juvenile 10-to-70-pound tarpon can be found back in the St. Lucie River along oyster beds and bridges. For them, we use slightly smaller mullet 5-to-7-inch length on a 5/0 circle hook.

The big female snook start to school up in July and make their way to the inlet where they spawn through August. So, during July, any dock or bridge between Hoggs Cove and the inlet can be worth casting live pilchards or bouncing a D.O.A. Baitbuster along the bottom.

The calm summer mornings are great for walking the beach for snook, jacks and more. We typically use artificials only when walking the beach such as Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnows, spoons, and Clouser flies. These calm conditions also make it possible for any size boat to get a few miles offshore and try for kingfish, dolphin, sailfish, and snapper. The shallow wrecks and artificial reefs 3-to-6 miles out are great for dropping knocker rigs while freelining live bait to cover top-to-bottom. Always be on the lookout for birds as there is lots of bait moving down the coast with fish following.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Giles Murphy

Stuart Angler Bait & Tackle

