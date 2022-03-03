Stuart Inshore: March 2022

Spring season has sprung! Well, not officially until March 20, but it’s a big turning point for our local fishing as baitfish start to show up again along with many migratory fish such as cobia, permit, tarpon and monster jacks.

The cobia will be hanging under sharks at shallow wrecks and humps. Simply chum the sharks and pitch weighted baitfish out to swing underneath the sharks. Always be on the lookout for the manta rays migrating down the coast holding cobia as well. It’s a sight to see!

March has been my best month for pompano fishing the last few years. The bite just kicked off earl February, so hopefully they stick around. Something I have noticed, I seem to find the biggest schools on the flats in the late afternoon as the sun starts getting low. We’ve noticeably skipped more and caught more between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. during any tide.

After a very cold winter, it’s possible we will start seeing tarpon cruising down the coast this early in search of warmer water. The river has been full of minnows which could also draw out the juvenile tarpon we find rolling back in the St. Lucie River Forks. These minnows have also brought lots of snook action to the dock lights and bridge lights in the evening.

There can be permit spawning on some shallow wrecks 30-to-60 feet of water to drift live crabs while also bottom fishing for snapper and cobia. The sea conditions are a big factor in early spring when deciding to fish inside or outside the inlet, as every trip is a “scouting” trip to see who’s arriving as the water starts warming up. But for the most part, we mainly start working the outside in March with favorable conditions.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Giles Murphy

Stuart Angler Bait & Tackle

