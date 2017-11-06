Stuart Inshore: Nov. 2017

The inshore fishing should be good and the water temps will be dropping due to cold fronts pushing down, typical for this time of year. The season change fires up the local species and early arrivals of the winter species will be making their appearance. In the surf, pompano, blues and macs will be showing up in big numbers once we get into a couple good cold fronts. Sand fleas or Doc Goofy jigs work well for pompano, cut bait or Kroc spoons is best for the blues and anything green and shiny for the macs. Early November is the time to target big trout on the “edges”. These edges can be a 12-inch hump in the grass flat or a sandy bar and can be very effective for the big trout to find comfort and ambush prey. Most effective lure will be a soft plastic on a ¼-ounce jig head, work the lure with short twitches mimicking injured bait or fleeing bait. Also, medium-size topwater plugs will draw aggressive strikes and froth up the water to bring a good memory for later. Snook will start moving to the local bridges as the deeper water will have cleaner saltier water on the bottom. Live bait fished on the bottom or a jig fished slow bouncing off the bottom will be the ticket. Fish the bridge pilings or rocky bottom for sheepshead and black drum. Give the bait a little scent by tearing off the tail due to low water clarity–if they can’t see it they will smell it. Wear your Costa Del Mars for eye protection.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

Bites On Guide Service

Snook, Trout, Redfish, Tarpon, Kingfish

Phone: (772) 708-3593

Email: snooooky12@yahoo.com