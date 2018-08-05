Stuart / Jensen Beach Deep Sea: August 2018

Snapper and grouper fishing will be the go to strategy for near coastal anglers during the hot summer days of August.

Several local species of snapper, including lane, vermilion, mangrove (gray), and mutton will be solidly in to their yearly spawning period this month. These snapper family members will populate an expansive swath of Martin County’s reef system from 50 to 180 feet of water, allowing captains and anglers to dial in a daily fishing strategy that best suits individual tastes and abilities.

Depths of 55 to 95 feet of water will be the focal point for most snapper fishing and will allow anglers to catch representatives from all four categories of snapper mentioned above. Snapper ‘grand slams’ will be a highly achievable feat during offshore bottom fishing outings this month, as these representatives of the snapper family coexist at similar reef sites and will fall prey to similar baits and tackle presentations. All varieties of cut bait, including squid, bonito, sardines, and ballyhoo, to name a few, will result in snapper catching success. Chicken rigs and single hook, straight leader rigs will suffice for bait delivery options to these tasty bottom dwellers. Large cut baits and live baits presented at the end of longer (20 to 70 feet) straight leaders will produce a snapper bite from larger representatives of the mutton and mangrove species at these same reef locations. (For local GPS coordinates for Martin County’s Artificial Reef sites, go to martinreefs.com.) Besides a flavorful selection of snapper as fish targets, anglers will continue to be able to catch and keep grouper this month. Grouper will also be found right alongside schools of spawning snapper at these same reef outcroppings, making a bottom fishing strategy for a day’s outing, a highly desirable option.

August’s relatively calm summer seas will allow fishing crews to explore their near coastal fishing zone. As in all summer months, fishing teams must maintain a healthy concern for thunderstorm activity and shape their trips accordingly. So, in August, stock the boat up with plenty of lead and cut bait and target the many species of snapper and grouper that inhabit the near shore waters, east of the shores of Martin County.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Rocky Carbia

Safari I

Pirates Cove Resort and Marina

4307 SE Bayview St. Port Salerno, Florida

Reservations: (772) 334-4411

www.Safari-1.com