Stuart / Jensen Beach Deep Sea: July 2018

Like the solar canopy that covers the Florida peninsula, July’s offshore fishing will have the opportunity to be hot and golden. Near coastal ocean anglers will intersect a wide range of gamefish, as both bottom and surface pelagic species will patrol the sunny water column, east of Martin County. Mahi (dolphin) and king mackerel will become target species for top water action enthusiasts and will be stalked along warm water edges and color changes that magically appear in our offshore zone. Bottom fishing strategies will complement the surface action, as anglers switch gears and deploy bottom baits around reef sites in depths of 60 to 180 feet of water. Bottom fishermen will be swinging on many flavors of grouper and snapper, which will inhabit common ground structures along the offshore playing field. Gag, black, and red grouper will frequently find themselves on fish box ice, right alongside mutton, mangrove, and vermilion snapper. While anglers are swinging on “salty groceries”, summer weather patterns will also be in full swing. These patterns will be dominated by late morning and afternoon thunderstorms. Anglers must continue to keep a wary eye to the sky and keep abreast of daily local forecasts to maximize safe fishing strategies. Fishing crews should start their days early in the morning and get the fishing job done quick during the toasty summer days of July.

