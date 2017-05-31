Stuart Jensen Beach Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: June 2017

Inshore action should be hot this month along with the weather. The mornings will be calm so make it a priority to get out early before the afternoon heat shuts down the bite. With the closing of snook season, you can look for good catch and release action in and around the St. Lucie Inlet on both tides. Best bet is live bait on circle hooks. Handle the big girls with TLC because these fish are carrying the eggs for our future stock. The flats will be red hot for trout and reds at first light. On the east side, fish the mangroves and points or west side working the docks and the edges of the flat. Fish topwater plugs that are “walk the dog“ style to get their attention like a Zara Spook or Skitterwalk. This time of year, chrome is good and all white. Be adventurous by fishing the flats during a full moon in June and I guarantee you will be pleasantly surprised at the action you will see and encounter. Look for big jacks doing the circle swim in the green water off the beach if you want to test your drag and equipment. Wear your Costas and keep the waterways clean.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

Bites On Guide Service

Snook, Trout, Redfish, Tarpon, Kingfish

Phone: (772) 708-3593

Email: snooooky12@yahoo.com