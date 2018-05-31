Land / Bridges: June 2018

Fishing in June goes like this, some patterns are ending, and some patterns are just beginning. Snook season is now over but their summer pattern is just beginning. When fishing for snook over the summer months, you want to be extremely gentle with them because they are doing their annual spawn and there will be some big females that need to be released very quickly. Always support the belly of the fish. Never hold it vertical for a picture. If you are going to use live bait, make sure you are always using a circle hook for a good survival rate. If you are fishing from jetties or piers, make sure you put the fish in your net and release it properly. Please do NOT throw it back into the water. If we want to have a good survival rate for these fish, all of us need to consider this when releasing big snook in the summertime.

Getting out very early and fishing in the river at sunrise will give you a good opportunity to catch some nice summer snook on top-water lures. If you don’t like to get up early, you could always go to the beach and some of the jetties for good action. Now that the sun is up, you will have to use live bait, such as little greenies, small mullet or even a small sand perch will be perfect for some of these fish that will be cruising in the first trough at the beach. Fish at the jetties will be closer to the rocks or in some deeper holes ambushing their prey. The current will dictate how much weight you need. Sometimes a quarter-ounce works and sometimes a three-ounce weight is what it will take to hold bottom.

Good size tarpon should begin showing up. Having the right tackle to battle the silver king can be the most important part to landing one from land. I highly recommend when you are going to the beach or the jetty always bring a light seven-foot six-inch spinning rod for the snook and other fish that will be close. And one that is eight-or nine-foot with a spinning reel that will hold at least 300 yards of 50-pound braid. This will allow you to throw further out to rolling fish and leave you enough line for the battle. Get out early in the morning or late in the evening when these fish will be most active, even going during the night time. This time of year, I find myself doing a lot of night fishing, and that is a conversation for a different day.

Remember to always have fun! Fishing is not called catching so always try to learn something and you will see how fishing will turn into a fun activity.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080