Stuart Offshore: Aug. 2020

Back to school, end of summer sails! August is bait month, threadfins, pilchards, mullet and a couple left behind minnows will be schooling heavily off our coast this month. Schools of tarpon and snook along the beaches, mahi under the weed lines, kings over the reef, and sails finning on top. It’s what my dreams are made of!

Over the last ten years the month of August has gone from one of my least favorite to one of my most favorite. Easy Bahamas crossings, lobster season, calm seas and good action make this a great time to get the family and beginners on the water.

I like to focus along the shore and reef lines this month, except for when we’re looking for pieces of float or big weed lines while on swordfish trips. The Gulf Stream waters can get extremely hot this time of year so fishing the edge of the cooler water and using a downrigger to fish the thermocline works great. I use a Cannon Optimum 10 TS and know the cycle mode helps trigger bites from lazy fish on hot summer days. It also lets me cover a little more of the water column until I figure out which depth is working best.

Bottom fishing continues to be great this month and for a more detailed report check out Capt. Rocky’s report. August is also a great time of year for routine maintenance and any upgrades that you’ve been thinking of. Lindsey Marine and Yamaha outboards are offering some incredible deals and incentives right now, and if you happen to be looking for a boat I can help.

I hope your next fishing trip is Off The Chain!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

