Stuart Offshore: Dec. 2020

With 2020 going down as one of the most unpredictable years any of us have ever seen, there’s one thing I feel pretty confident about, this December should offer some of the best consistent sail fishing we’ve seen in years.

This summer offered one of the greatest late season sail bites we’ve seen in decades and now that the winds have switched around, that body fish should be surfing their way back to the Treasure Coast. Northerly winds, and cooler waters to the north provide the push we’re looking for to help fish seeking warmer waters migrate back down to the south.

Focus along color changes, temperature breaks, reef lines and bottom structure in depths from 75-to-275 foot for your best bet at finding bait and migrating fish. Although most of us troll dead bait this month, when live bait is available, and conditions are right, it is a great way to target our fall and early winter fish.

Aside from sails, expect good mahi fishing with the occasional blackfin tuna and wahoo bite. King mackerel and little tunny will also be migrating back down in big numbers, so make sure you bring plenty of bait as they can sometimes offer action faster than you can set baits out.

We still have the remainder of this month with grouper season open and it is usually pretty good this time of year. I recommend having at least a jig rod ready for when you pass over a good mark, but after seeing how productive it can be, I’m guessing you’ll eventually have a dedicated bottom rod ready to go at all times.

Wishing everyone a great ending to a difficult year and a wonderful ‘21!

If you’re looking to get out on the water, please give me a call. I hope your next outing is Off The Chain!

