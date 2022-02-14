Stuart Offshore: Feb. 2022

A month into 2022 and still dealing with lockdowns, quarantines, closures and masks. Fortunately, there’s one thing keeping us sane on the Treasure Coast: the promise of sails, dolphin, blackfin, kings, snapper, golden tile, swords and pomfret. The list goes on and on.

Over the years, February has become one of my favorite months to fish out of Stuart. This year in particular, I’m hoping for a very good one. Winter was late (if it even comes) and because of that our water temperature has been warmer than normal this January. As cold fronts push down this February expect big bodies of fish to be on the leading edge pushing down the beach as well.

The Eight Mile Reef, extending south to Sailfish Alley is a major migratory highway for all these fish. Look for color changes, scattered grass, slight temperature breaks and live bottom for your best results. As always keep an eye out for suspended bait, flying fish and obviously birds.

Whether we’re trolling or live baiting this time of year, we use 5/0 to 7/0 circle hooks based on bait size with 50-pound leader on a light 6½ foot circle hook rod by Blackfin, I use Fin Nor reels spooled with 15-to-20 pound test for our pelagic outfits.

The snappers will be along the Loran Tower ledge and out as far as the Hill in various areas. Squid, bonito, and grunt plugs work best for them. I prefer to hand crank all of these on jig rods with highspeed reels.

Look for tile fish in your 500 foot to 1000 foot range and the pomfret and swordfish will be from 1000 to 2000 feet. Most of these are targeted with electric reels, but we can hand crank too if you’re a glutton for punishment.

We are so fortunate to have such wonderful fishing opportunities right out of our back door in Martin County. I absolutely love the Treasure Coast. Wishing you all a very healthy and happy February and I hope your next fishing trip is Off The Chain. Please give me a call if you have any questions or if you’d like to set up a trip.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

Off the Chain Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 285-1055

Email: fishscottyf@bellsouth.net

www.offthechainfishing.com