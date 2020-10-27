Stuart Offshore: Nov. 2020

It’s undeniable that 2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging years in our lifetime. With COVID-19 numbers on the rise again, a heated election this month, protesters still at the ready and the west coast about to reignite at any time, it may be hard to focus on the things to be thankful for. Family, friends, and fishing are on the top of my list this November. Grab your loved ones and head east. The start of our fall fishing season is here and it never disappoints.

Northwest winds are what we’re looking for this month and aside from when we’re sword fishing the stronger the better. Mahi, sails, blackfin, wahoo and kings are in the house this month and each front will push more and more fish down as the water cools. The mullet run is over, but there are still threadfin herring, some sardines, goggle eyes and blue runners to use as live bait.

I’ve been using a Minnkota 87-inch Terrova trolling motor on my 31 Contender for the last year. It holds me over a spot incredibly well and cuts bait fishing down to a fraction of the time. It also works great while we’re bottom fishing and especially while we’re kite fishing slow trolling live baits.

Even though there are live baits around to use, starting in November I troll dead bait a lot more often. Four small ballyhoo, and one large on our custom Blackfin rods, A couple dredge teasers pulled from our Cannon downriggers and a squid chain. Troll between 3.5-to- 7 knots. Look for color changes, bait schools and bottom structures from 70-to-250 feet. When there’s a big swell keep an eye out for tailing fish also, some of the best action we’ve had are on those days.

We also have a couple months left of grouper season and bottom fishing is normally pretty good right now for them and snapper.

Wishing you the best Thanksgiving and hope you’re next fishing trip is Off The Chain. Give me a call to get on the books.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

Off the Chain Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 285-1055

Email: fishscottyf@bellsouth.net

www.offthechainfishing.com