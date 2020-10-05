Stuart Offshore: Oct. 2020

As we enter into the last month of mudslinging, round two of COVID and watch rest the of the country smolder from wild fires and protests as hurricane flood waters recede while the leaves change, I can only be grateful for being here on the Treasure Coast. I almost feel guilty knowing how good we have it here all things considered; and with the waters cooling as the northeast winds start up, its only getting better. The mullet run is ending, but there are still tarpon, snook, jacks and even kings, cobia and sails along the beach this month. With every cold front expect offshore fishing to get better and better. With water temps pushing 90 last month, fish started to look for cooler water, but they didn’t go far and sails, mahi, blackfin and wahoo will make more of a showing this month. Focus along the Six Mile, and Eight Reefs, our artificial reefs and definitely ‘The Hill’ and offshore pinnacles for your best bet.

While l still like to carry live baits with me this time of year, I definitely switch to more of a trolling-based program. A big bait and also a deep bait, are two you shouldn’t go without in October.

October is also one of my favorite months to get out and go sword fishing. We see some extremely big fish this time of year and ironically enough because of the amount of shrimp moving through we start to see a lot more “pumpkins” too.

Give me a call to book your next fishing adventure and I hope your Halloween month is Off the Chain.

