Stuart Sailfish Club announces Saltwater Sisters Lady Angler Tournament

Ladies, get your pink on and prepare to fish! Stuart Sailfish Club will host the 33rd annual Saltwater Sisters Lady Angler Tournament to benefit Friends in Pink and Windsor Community Angels. The event will take place September 14-15, at Pirate’s Cove Marina in Stuart.

“We’re really excited to host this tournament again this year,” said Jason MacKenzie, co-chair of the tournament. “It’s a really fun event and it raises a lot of money for those in our community who are fighting breast cancer and are uninsured or underinsured. It also helps pay for mammography screening for those uninsured individuals. Between the captain’s party, the fishing tournament, and the amazing awards dinner and auction, there’s something for everyone at this event. We hope the pubic, whether fishing or not, will come out and support the cause.”

Friday evening, the night before the tournament, will be a captain’s party with heavy hors d’ouevres, entertainment, silent auctions, and a costume contest with an “animation” theme. The tournament itself will begin Saturday morning with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. from the St. Lucie inlet. Eligible fish in the tournament are sailfish, dolphin, kingfish, wahoo, grouper and snapper. The weigh station opens at 2 p.m. Lines must be in no later than 3 p.m. and all boats must be checked in with the committee boat by 4 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be an awards dinner, a fabulous live and silent auction, music and dancing at Pirate’s Cove Resort and Marina. Pirate’s Cove is located at 4307 SE Bayview Street, Stuart, FL. Rooms are offered at a discount for those participating in the tournament. Tournament entry fee is $275 per boat and includes four anglers and four dinner tickets per night. Additional anglers can fish for $100 each. Famed marine artist Carey Chen will once again be the honorary chair of the event.

Co-chair Amy MacKenzie said they’ll continue to offer a place on a charter boat to anyone who wants to fish but doesn’t have a boat.

“No boat? No problem! We’ve contracted with Safari 1 Deep Sea Fishing. Teams and individuals can sign up in advance and this includes rod, reel, bait and tackle. We’re really excited to open this tournament up to more people.”

Cost to register for the Safari 1 is $100 per angler and includes dinner for each night. Fish caught onboard the Safari 1 will be eligible for the heaviest fish award.

The committee is also holding a raffle of a street legal ready golf cart valued at $7,900. Tickets for the golf cart raffle are $20 each or 6 for $100.

For the fourth year in a row, part of the proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit local 501(c)3 charities. This year our chosen charities are Friends in Pink, a local organization that provides financial assistance for those on the Treasure Coast battling breast cancer; and Windsor Community Angels, an organization that pays for free mammograms for Treasure Coast residents.

Sponsors thus far include HMY Yachts, Coastal Angler Magazine, TentLogix, Pirate’s Cove Resort and Marina, Bonner Mobile Bar and the Paella King, Whiticar, Shurhold Industries, Ted Glasrud Associates, Windsor Imaging, Ocean Blue Yacht Sales, Fogel Capital Management, Palm City Yachts, WAVE 92.7, and Coast 101.3.

For more information about Saltwater Sisters Fishing Tournament, or to register for the tournament, including fishing on Safari 1, go to www.SaltwaterSisters.com or “Like” them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SWSfish to keep up with the latest tournament news. Sponsors are needed for the success of the event and some levels include year-round advertising exposure. To become a sponsor or to donate to the auction, call (772) 286-9373 or email [email protected]. The Stuart Sailfish Club is a 501©3 organization.