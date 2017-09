The Stuart Sailfish Club was Bahamas bound once again, this time to Bimini August 4-7, 2017. The group stayed at Bimini Sands Resort on South Bimini, enjoyed dinners poolside, snorkeling the Sapona, lobstering and fishing, a dinner at Resorts World Casino on North Bimini, and a bonfire with a full moon to boot. In late spring, the club held its annual Member’s Tournament in South Eleuthera. To learn more about membership and upcoming events and tournaments, visit www.stuartsailfishclub.com.

Foxes and lobster



Snorkeling the Sapona. Photos courtesy of Stuart Sailfish Club membership.



lobster-dinner