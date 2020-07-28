Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation hosts 3rd annual KDW Fishing Shoot Out Tournament

With everything that the pandemic has thrown at tournament organizers this year, the Stuart Sailfish Club still managed to have a successful fishing tournament on June 20, abiding by social distancing, as awards were announced on social media.

This year’s KDW Shootout, the third annual, hosted by the Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation helped benefit the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, a local not-for-profit organization that was founded in 1955 and is the only open access, no kill animal welfare organization operating in Martin County. With tournament participants help, a check for $1,537 was given to the Humane Society.

The traditional Friday night kick-off party, which is typically held during final registration, nor the traditional awards banquet, could be held this year. However, virtual awards were givien and a record number of boats fish the tournament. Weigh-in was held at Sailfish Marina in Stuart and the boats were spaced out nicely to keep to social distancing guidelines.

RESULTS

TOP LADY ANGER ($150): Shannon Wood on “Perfect Drift” 4.0-pound dolphin and one sailfish release.

DOLPHIN: First place ($750): Brycen Williamson on “Ocean Outlaw 2” (Seavee) 6.8 lbs. Second place ($425): John MacDaniel on “Out of Sight” 4.6-pounds (by time); Third place ($225): Chris Cook on “Lost Boys” 4.6-pounds.

KINGFISH: First place ($750): Mark Perrice on “Lost Boys” 26.6-pounds; Second place ($425): Jeff Fabbri on “Next Time” 24.4-pounds; Third place ($225): William Fairnington on “Ocean Outlaw 2” (Seahunter) 8.2-pounds.

Stuart Sailfish Club president, Charlie Conigliaro added,” A special thank you to our tournament and club sponsors, Shurhold Industries, Pelagic of Stuart, Ted Glasrud Associates, and Fogel Capital Management. Thank you to all our volunteers, participants, The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast volunteers, Sailfish Marina and members who helped make this tournament a big success!”

For more information on the KDW Fishing Tournament, visit www.StuartSailfishClub.com/tournaments or visit the club’s Facebook page. The Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation in a 501(c)3, not for profit organization.