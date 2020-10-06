Stuart Sailfish Club holds 42nd annual Junior Angler Tournament

The Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation hosted its 42nd annual Junior Angler Tournament on Aug. 22. Fifty-three (53) local children fished the tournament and despite changes brought about by the pandemic and a weather delay, organizers pulled off the tournament.

This annual event helps support the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. Due to COVID-19, the youth from Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches were under quarantine most of the summer and anglers and organizers missed their participation in this year’s tournament. Stuart Sailfish Club president Charlie Conigliaro said, “We plan to make it up to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch youth when things settle down.”

This year, tournament organizers created a Champions Division, reserved for anglers who have won the Ted Glasrud Perpetual Award in the past and who fished the tournament with a licensed captain. Amateur Division winners are anglers who fished on a private vessel.

RESULTS

First Sailfish Release: Emma Johnson – My Other Honey – 8:09 a.m.

SAILFISH RELEASE

CHAMPIONS DIVISION | 1. Hailey Hoskins on DayMaker – 9 a.m.; 2. Zane Price – DayMaker 10:24 a.m.

AMATEURS DIVISION | 1. Luke Hebb (2 fish) –Tom Foolery – 8:48 a.m. / 10:47 a.m.; 2. Emma Johnson – My Other Honey – 8:09 a.m.; 3. Nathan Hebb – Tom Foolery – 10:02 a.m.

DOLPHIN

AMATEUR DIVISION | 1. Casey Padden – Doria II – 6.1 pounds; 2. Lars Chapman – Pisces – 4.8 pounds; 3. Bode Chapman – Pisces – 4.0 pounds.

KINGFISH

CHAMPIONS DIVISON | 1. Hailey Hoskins –DayMaker – 20.4 pounds; 2. Zane Price – DayMaker – 7.8 pounds.

AMATEUR DIVISION | 1. Peyton Williamson – Ocean Outlaw – 21.4 pounds; 2. (TIED) – James Hebb -Tom Foolery 8.0 pounds; 2. (TIED) – Alyzandra Hollingshead – Changes in La Attitude – 8.0 pounds; 3. Kyleigh Bloomfield – Changes in La Attitude – 7.6 pounds.

SNAPPER 1. Jonah Sharp – Knot on Call – .6 pounds; 2. Lulu Marsh – Funky Monkey – .5 pounds.

BONITA 1. Cole Young – Boat -no name – 9.8 pounds; 2. Nolan Corboy – No Du – 7.6 pounds; 3. James Hebb -Tom Foolery – 7.0 pounds.

AMBERJACK

CHAMPION DIVISION | 1. Hailey Hoskins – DayMaker – 27 pounds; 2. Zane Price – DayMaker – 25 pounds.

CATFISH: 1. Jonah Sharp – Knot on Call – 1.4 pounds. 2. Wyatt and Waylon Creech – Creecher Comforts – .8 pounds. 3. Lulu Marsh – Funky Monkey – .4 pounds

MISCELLANEOUS CATERGORY | REMORA: 1. Jack Padden – Doria II – 2.6 pounds. BARRACUDA: 1. Logan Williamson – Ocean Outlaw – 4.6 pounds; 2. Hunter Williamson – Ocean Outlaw – 2.6 pounds. SHARK: 1. DoriEllen Padden – Doria II – 30 inches; 2. Casey Padden – Doria II – 28 inches

SAFARI 1 CHARTER BOAT WINNERS | REMORA: 1. Joe Camacho. ATLANTIC SHARK: 1. Eli Safar – 3.3 pounds. LANE SNAPPER: 1. Eli Safar – .37 pounds. BAR JACK: 1. Parker Smith – .63 pounds. GRUNT TOM TATE: Parker Smith – .41 pounds. WHITE GRUNT: 1. Joe Camacho – .73 pounds

The Ted Glasrud Perpetual Award for Outstanding Junior Angler (Club Member), is based on a point system for meat fish and sailfish releases. 2020 winners are Zane Price, Champions Division; and Alyzandra Hollinshead, Amateur Division.

For more information about the Junior Angler Fishing Tournament, visit www.StuartSailfishClub.com/tournaments, follow the club’s Facebook Page ( www.facebook.com/stuartsailfish club), call (772) 286-9373, or email sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com.