Stuart Sailfish Club to host Saltwater Sisters party at Square Grouper in Fort Pierce

Stuart Sailfish Club’s pre-tournament party leads up to the 32nd Annual Saltwater Sisters Lady Angler Tournament.

The party will be held on Sept. 28, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Square Grouper Tiki Bar in Fort Pierce. A drink ticket will be available for a $10 donation. Raffles and promotions will be held throughout the evening. Live music begins at 8 p.m.

The Square Grouper is located at 1920 Seaway Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34949. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

“We’re really excited to have a pre-tournament party at the Square Grouper this year,” said Margaret Dyer, chair of the tournament.

The 32nd Annual Saltwater Sisters Lady Angler Tournament will be held Oct. 13 and 14 at Pirate’s Cove Resort & Marina, 4307 SE Bayview St, Stuart.

Friday evening will be a captain’s party with heavy hors d’ouevres, entertainment and a costume contest with a “Heroes and Heroines” theme.

The tournament itself will begin Saturday morning with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. at the Red Inlet Sea Buoy. Eligible fish in the tournament are sailfish, dolphin, kingfish, wahoo, grouper and snapper.

The weigh station opens at 2 p.m. Lines must be out no later than 3 p.m. and all boats must be checked in with the committee boat by 4 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m, there will be an awards dinner, a fabulous live and silent auction, music and dancing at Pirate’s Cove Resort and Marina.

Pirate’s Cove is located at 4307 SE Bayview Street, Stuart, FL. Rooms are offered at a discount for those in the tournament. Cost to fish the tournament this year is $250 per boat and includes four anglers and four dinner tickets per night.

Additional anglers can fish for $100 each. Famed marine artist Carey Chen will once again be the honorary chair of the event.

Dyer said they’ve added a new element this year to anyone who wants to fish but doesn’t have a boat.

“No boat? No problem! We’ve contracted with Safari 1 deep sea fishing charter boat. Teams and individuals can sign up in advance and this includes rod, reel and bait.”

Cost to register for the Safari 1 is $100 per angler and includes dinner for each night.

Fish caught onboard the Safari 1 will be eligible for the heaviest fish award.

The committee is also holding a raffle of a street legal ready golf cart valued at $6,500. Tickets for the golf cart raffle are $20 each or 6 for $100.

For the fourth year in a row, part of the proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit Friends in Pink and Windsor Community Angels.

Sponsors thus far include HMY Yachts, Your Voice Weekly, Coastal Angler Magazine, TentLogix, Ferreira Construction, Pirate’s Cove Resort & Marina, Bonner Mobile Bar and the Paella King, Whiticar, Shurhold Industries, J. Weiss PR, Windsor Imaging, Lewis Marine Supply, Ted Glasrud Associates, Fogel Capital Management, WAVE 92.7, Coast 101.3 and Rosie’s Place.

For more information, call (772) 286-9373 or visit www.StuartSailfishClub.com.