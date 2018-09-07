Stuart Sailfish Club hosts successful Junior Angler Tournament

Blue skies greeted nearly a hundred young anglers as they participated in The Stuart Sailfish Club’s 40th annual Junior Angler Tournament August 10-11. The annual event brings youth, 6-18 years of age, from the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches in Live Oak and Bartow, residents of Lahia House, and other local kids together for a fun day of fishing, education and an awards barbecue.

“This year’s event was the best Junior Angler Tournament we’ve had to date,” said Club President Charlie Conigliaro. “The kids had so much fun fishing, winning prizes and spending the day on the water. Most of these kids would never get to experience this kind of day otherwise, so we’re really honored and happy to provide them this tournament. I can’t express enough my appreciation to our sponsors and volunteers, without whom this could never happen.”

The tournament offers kids a real offshore fishing experience that includes going through a true weigh in, training on catch and release, fishing ethics, safety, knot tying and more. The children are each given a rod, reel, tackle boxes and angler bags filled with hats and school supplies. A large part of the experience are the raffles and awards. Each child was given a ticket for a chance to win bikes, skateboards and other fun prizes. A barbecue lunch is provided for participants and volunteers after fishing.

For more information about the Stuart Sailfish Club contact Cheryl, at 772-286-9373 or email her at [email protected]. The Sailfish Club is located at 3867 SE Evans Terrace, Stuart Fl. 34997.

RESULTS

Inshore

CATFISH: 1. Grant Hassett, 3.84-pounds; 2. Dori Ellen Padden, 3.22-pounds; 3. Billy Hassett, 3.11-pounds.

JACK: 1. Jack Padden, 2.24-pounds; 2. Lulu Marsh, 0.6-pounds.

SNAPPER: 1. James Astras, 0.93-pounds; 2. Jasmin Hassett, 0.72-pounds

UNUSUAL: 1. Lulu Marsh – Lookdown, 0.6-pounds; 2. West Mcphee, pompano release; 3. Maddie Astras, black drum release

Offshore

SAILFISH: 1. Zane Price; 2. James Hebb.

KINGFISH: 1. John Williams, 23.96-pounds; 2. Beau Scammell, 19.26-pounds; 3. Ashlyn Earnest, 15.55-pounds.

BLUE RUNNER: 1. Taino Hartley, 1.67-pounds; 2. Daniel Roebuck, 1.52-pounds; 3. Jacob Dew, 1.32-pounds.