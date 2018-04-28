Stuart Sailfish Club to Host 3 Summer Bahamas Rendezvous

The Stuart Sailfish Club has three Bahamas trips on its social calendar and all are open to members as well as non-members.

June 14-18 – Rosie’s Place, Grand Cay Abaco

Rosie’s Place is the perfect fisherman’s destination for those who seek an old fashioned, quaint fishing and diving community rather than a fancy resort. Grand Cay is a small island or cay situated south of Walker’s Cay, just a 5-hour, 100-mile trip from Stuart (weather permitting), closer than Green Turtle and Marsh Harbour. Rosie’s Place is the favored spot on Grand Cay, providing a small full-service marina and airconditioned rooms in addition to the great food.

Rosie’s Place also offers dockage, water hookup, trash service, Electric amps 30 and 50, restrooms, showers, gas (including diesel), Wi-Fi, ice, nearby hotels and restaurants, groceries and alcohol. Maximum vessel LOA – 50.0 feet. Itinerary for this rendezvous will be available as soon as the Club has a solid boat/participant count.

July 20-22, Blue Marlin Cove Resort and Marina, West End, Grand Bahama Island

Blue Marlin Cove offers many boating services including dedicated boat slips (20 feet wide, accommodates up to a 70-foot boat), potable water (at each boat slip), fish-cleaning station, dock lines already ready for your arrival, water hoses at each slip location, onsite water toys and kayaks free of charge and free Wi-Fi. Additionally, they offer the following services at a fair fee (please arrange at the front desk, daily): boat washing, boat cleaning, fish cleaning, re-provision your boat (ice, bait and other supplies). Brand new fuel dock with gas and diesel.

Blue Marlin Cove is a family-friendly resort and eco-friendly vacation. Rental of your condo includes the boat slip.

August 2-5, Bimini Sands, South Bimini

Bimini Sands is an island, condominium community located on South Bimini. The resort is designed for families traveling with small children (and grandparents), sail boaters, leisure yachters, weekenders and day-trippers, fishing enthusiasts, diving fanatics and shark lovers. Bimini Sands Resort and Marina offers a quaint, home-away-from-home experience.

Marina amenities include: 66 slips, Bahamian Customs and Immigration (on-call), up to 100′ vessels, draft maintained to 8′ at low tide, RUBIS Port offering gas and diesel, boat washing services (arranged by dock master), laundry and shower facilities, numerous trash and waste receptacles, fish cleaning stations, free Wi-Fi, Blue Flag Certification, and they are pet friendly.

Nearby amenities include snorkeling, fishing, watching the sunset, sunbathing, beach-combing/shelling, secluded beach, diving and bicycling.

If interested in one of the trips, be sure to make your reservations early. These resorts sell out fast and can only hold a “block” of rooms and slips for a short period of time.

The Stuart Sailfish Club is a family-friendly club where members enjoy monthly events such as barbeques, cocktail parties, dinners and more.

Membership is open to the public and everyone, including those who do not own boats or fish, are welcome to join. The Club, with more than 350 members, invites everyone to come out and have the pleasure of associating with other like-minded individuals who love the water, boating and family lifestyle.

For more information about the Stuart Sailfish Club and future tournaments and events, contact them at sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com or call (772) 286-9373.