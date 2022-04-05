Stuart Sailfish KDW Returns May 13-14

The Stuart Sailfish Club’s fifth annual KDW Fishing shootout scheduled May 13-14, 2022 promises a fun day of fishing for kingfish, dolphin and wahoo and cash prizes of $5,000-plus.

The tournament kicks off Friday, May 13 with a captains meeting and party 4-8 p.m. at the Stuart Sailfish Club Tiki Hut, located at 3867 SE Evans Terrace, Stuart, Fla.

On Saturday, May 14, boats may leave St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, or Jupiter inlets. Lines in at 6:30-8:00 a.m.; lines out at 3 p.m. Fish may only be weighed at the weigh station from 2-5 p.m. at Sailfish Marina in Stuart.

Entry fee is $300 per boat and includes all events for the boat captain and four anglers. Additional anglers may register for $50. First 30 boats to register will receive a captain’s bucket and one tournament shirt. After May 6, entry rate increases to $350.

An awards dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14, beginning at 6 p.m. Extra dinner tickets are available for $25.

Tournament profits will provide scholarships to high school graduates in Martin County pursuing higher education in marine-related industries, including oceanography, marine biology, fishery management, seamanship, boat building and related fields.

Register online at www.stuartsailfishclub.com.

For more information, contact Caresse Chase at director@stuartsailfishclub.com or (772) 888-6447.