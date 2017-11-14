Stuart Seafood Festival Nov. 18-19

The much-anticipated Stuart Seafood Festival returns to Memorial Park this November. Set for Nov. 18 and 19, the event promises fresh seafood, live music, nautical vendors and family entertainment.

“Boating and fishing are a major attraction and a way of life here on the Treasure Coast, and with the current water quality issues in the St. Lucie River Estuary and Indian River Lagoon, we created the Stuart Seafood Festival four years ago with the intent to bring businesses together to support our River, while celebrating our beloved community,” said event organizer Lainey Ruskay.

The two-day festival features musical acts Scott Benge, The Hollidazed, 56 Ace Band, Bryce Allan Band, Soul Jam, The Kinnected and Hot Pink Band.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to relax on the green and enjoy the live music and entertainment.

Several restaurants will be serving up fresh seafood, including Fresh Catch, Charlies Bar and Grill, and The Chive.

The Stuart Seafood Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.on Sunday, Nov. 19. Advance tickets are available for $8; tickets will be $10 at the gate. Visit www.stuartseafoodfestival.com for a complete list of ticket outlets. Kids 12 and under are free and free parking is available at designated lots downtown.

The festival is presented by Landshark and it benefits The Rivers Coalition.

For more information, visit www.stuartseafoodfestival.com or call (561) 847-2090.