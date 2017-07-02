Successfully Selling your Boat

By Ron Gorka

Sadly there comes a time in the life cycle of many cherished boats when circumstances dictate that it’s time to sell. While selling is not as simple as putting an ad in the paper and waiting until an eager buyer comes along with the cash, neither does it need to be a trauma-filled experience. Please note that these tips apply to smaller boats, say up to 24 or 25 feet, and not to vessels that should be handled by a yacht broker and require a marine survey.

Step one of course, is making sure your boat is ready to sell. A motor that won’t start or runs rough are likely things that can be repaired inexpensively by a qualified marine mechanic. You really should have the boat in top running condition if you hope to maximize your selling price. Your boat needs to be as clean and polished as you can get it and, if you don’t have the time or energy, have it professionally detailed… money well spent as it will increase the value of your boat well beyond the small investment. If the boat has been bottom painted and the paint has deteriorated to the point where it has become unsightly, by all means have it re-coated, first impressions mean a lot.

What is it worth? Check the average selling price of your boat, motor and accessories by referencing the NADA book value on line: Google it! Also, get a feel for what similar boats are selling for in your area by checking Craiglist, E-Bay and local Facebook pages.

Craigslist is almost a must for advertising locally and it's free for the "Boats for Sale by Owner" category. Typically, there are local Facebook pages that welcome personal "For Sale" ads and some may be dedicated to boats and marine products.