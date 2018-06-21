Summer Snook By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

The big 40. No, not the start of middle age, it’s the magical number of the 40-inch snook club! And now is the best chance to become a member as the giant snook transition into spawning mode on the big summer tides.

The first step to catching that trophy snook is knowing where they are located. Any pass from Pass a Grill to Johns Pass will be stacked. The beaches will all hold big snook and the local bridges will be loaded too.

Flats with defined edges and access to deeper water will also produce big fish. The key is good tidal movement. The best bites will be focused around the big tides with the full and new moons.

The second step to catching that 40-inch monster is know what they will eat–luckily right now it’s almost anything. Live bait is king, but lures will produce plenty of giants. The big snook in the passes and the beach will hit a live grunt or pinfish with wild abandon. The bigger the bait, the better. The same snook will also hit jigs such as a red Flair Hawk and subsurface plugs mimicking baitfish. Early mornings, sunset, and night fishing is best. The big snook on the flat edges and bay bridges will attack white baits, smaller grunts and pinfish. Soft body jigs, top water plugs and sub-surface lures will all take fish on the flats, with jigs and swimbaits working well at the bridges.

The third step to joining the elusive 40-inch club is correct tackle and gear.

Put away the trout gear. This is warm water fishing and long fights on light gear stress these big fish and can lead to death. 4000 size spinning reels loaded with 15 to 20-pound braid on a 7-foot 6-inch 17 to 20-pound class rod are a solid choice. Casting reels loaded with the same line class are a great option for working the bridges with lures. 40 to 60-pound fluorocarbon leader and a 4/0 hook are standard for live bait. Lure fishermen can get by with 30-pound fluorocarbon but run the risk of heartbreak if the lure gets swallowed and chaffed off by a ravenous pre-spawn snook.

For those wanting to find fish for the cooler, the redfish and trout bite remains strong until the water really heats up. Look for them on grass flats, ones with potholes are ideal, in three feet of water. Reds are starting to school up and the trout are feeding strong post-spawn. Live baits like whitebait, small pinfish, grunts and shrimp free-lined or under a bobber will produce plenty of fish. This is prime time to work a top water plug for the lure crowd. Jigs and subsurface will work great in the deeper holes and cuts. Be ready for a big snook or cobia to crash the party too.

The fishing is heating up with the weather. Your trophy is waiting!