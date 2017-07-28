Swainglers Fishing Club Member Wins Tournament!

By Tammy Parris

Kade Biggs, rising junior and Swaingler fishing club member at Swain County High School, along with Bryce Coates from Robbinsville, placed first place at Lake Chatuge in the WNC High School Anglers fishing tournament June 24th. Their impressive weigh in added up to 13.20 lbs! They tricked the fish with spooks, shakey heads and a big swimbait. They walked off with plaques and countless free fishing tackle. The bass didn’t stand a chance with these two experienced anglers in control of the rod and reels! Congratulations Kade and Bryce! Kade is an example of #maroonstrong!

Western North Carolina High School Anglers is a tournament bass fishing organization for Western North Carolina and North Georgia- middle school through high school. The fishing trail competes once a month on a variety of lakes. Points are taken at each tournament and winners are announced at the end of the season. More information is available from their Facebook page, WNC High School Anglers.

It’s great to see teenagers outside doing what they love and getting rewarded for it. In this day and time, too many are on the couch with a phone in their hand or in front of a TV screen for entertainment. Whether it’s fishing, camping, or taking a bike ride, get your teenagers outside! It’s a healthier lifestyle for them and for you!

Tammy Parris is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at tparris@swainmail.org for more information or to support this popular club.