Swainglers Hit The River!

By Tammy Parris

Swain County High Schools first ever, fishing club, The Swainglers, enjoyed their lunch and club period on the Tuck! It was an unusually warm and sunny winter day. We were eager to hit the water again since it had been a long few weeks since the last trip, due to the Holiday break and snow days.

The morning of each trip, my office temporarily becomes a tackle shop. As soon as the lunch bell rings, students quickly flock to gather their gear and board the bus. Our destination was just two miles away to the Tuckasegee River. Within minutes of the release bell, the anglers were finding their favorite spots on the river. Lures, baits and strategies were discussed as lines went flying into the water. Live baits were allowed in the section of river where we were fishing and on that day, varied from baby nightcrawlers to big reds. An assortment of lures were also teasing the fish. It wasn’t long until I hear the cheer of, “Hey Ms. Parris, I got one!” The smiles on their faces make my day when they reel one in!

There is one student that seems to catch at least one fish on every trip. Freshman, JT Neugin, who I now call the “Fish Whisperer”, lived up to his name that day. JT was fishing with big red worms. The trout couldn’t resist and soon, he had a nice twelve-inch brown trout on shore.

Whether or not all the young outdoor enthusiast caught fish, or maybe just hooked a tree limb, they were happy to be outside doing what they love and that always puts a smile on my face. It seemed like we just arrived when was time to head back to school.

I hope the students look forward to our adventures as much as I do. Planning for the next trip starts as soon as we board the bus with excitement and anticipation. Stay tuned to the Swainglers…Great things are ahead!

Tammy Parris is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at tparris@swainmail.org for more information or to support this popular club.