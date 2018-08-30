Swainglers: Past-Present-Future

By Tammie Millsaps

It’s time to start a new year of Swaingler Fishing, our third year to be exact. The Swainglers, Swain County High School’s first-ever fishing club, started in September of 2016 with our first trip to the 288 Dock on Fontana Lake. Many of our anglers have now graduated and began their adult futures. I still have contact with several of them. I ask them what they miss about high school and one of their answers is “the fishing club!” We miss them as much as they miss us!

The Club is one of the most popular at the high school. Why wouldn’t it be, we get to fish during the school day! The waiting list continues to grow. Upcoming Freshmen, that are currently at the middle school, are already asking to be a part of the club. I’ve seen several “Swaingler anglers” this summer. They are excited and already asking where and when we are going fishing. Many of them send me pictures of their summer catches and tales of the ones that got away. It is so rewarding to see young people outside exploring this beautiful part of the country we are so fortunate to call home.

Last year, we accomplished many goals, one being an all day fishing trip. We turned that full day into a fishing tournament. Students fished creeks, lake and river banks, and some were lucky enough to fish from a boat. Countless fish were caught and endless smiles abounded. Gift cards from the Great Smokey Mountain Bait & Tackle store were awarded to the top anglers.

Our goal for this school year is to have another fishing tournament on Fontana Lake where every student is in a boat. Swain County is a small, close-knit, supportive community. Support from the locals has been astounding, with many wanting to volunteer their time to support us. Swain County High School is under new leadership this year and we are so excited that they support the fishing club. Academics are a very important part of the high school journey, but so is getting in the great outdoors and learning from our surroundings!

I look forward to keeping you updated on the accomplishments of the Swainglers this 2018-2019 school year! Volunteers are always welcome. You can contact me at the high school, 828-488-2152.

Tammy Millsaps is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at [email protected] for more information or to support this popular club.