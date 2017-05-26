Tackle Corner: Enter The New Era Of Custom Rod Making

Custom rod building has entered an era of resurgence, with new components, fresh design concepts, and, most importantly, a broad base of sophisticated anglers and creative rod builders driving developments on multiple levels.

Today’s avid angler understands the importance of the rod with respect to a given approach or technique. Credit this recognition in large part to the broader segmentation of the markets for fishing rods and lines. Anglers have a much broader selection of both to choose from. More importantly, they have learned to discriminate and apply the right variations to the proper settings.

With better understanding and experience, a fisherman begins to dial in on the nuances that make a rod better suited to the technique and personal preferences.

Enter The Custom Rod

Custom rod makers can give an angler everything he wants from essential components to bells and whistles.

While “personalization,” artistry, and uniqueness drove custom rod making in the past, functionality, and comfort are driving custom rod projects today.

“I used to have three to five rods that I would use for a given technique,” recalls bass tournament angler and rod builder Chris Adams of Mud Hole Custom Tackle and a member of the Winn Grips pro staff. “One had the guides I liked. Another had a more comfortable reel seat that added to the rod’s sensitivity, but it didn’t have the backbone or action I wanted. Another had the right power and action but didn’t have the components I liked. I realized the easiest way for me to get everything I wanted into one rod was to build it myself, the way I wanted it!”

Adams notes that rod grips from Winn (www.winngrips.com) factor into many rod-making decisions. The comfort and tackiness of these all-weather grips provide a sure-handed angler control.

Bass fishermen have driven a lot of technique-specific rod customization. But more and more saltwater anglers are tailoring rods to their task. Many saltwater anglers have taken up custom rod building as hobby or basement business to build their own rod arsenals. Classes in rod building are available across the country.

At the Saltwater Fishing Expo in Somerset, New Jersey, in March, the custom rod craze was evident. Fishermen were building rods for everything from flounder fishing to trolling for big game species. Saltwater anglers often have a more complex set of needs, from guides resistant to corrosion to rod handles that provide adequate control and comfort.

A lot of attention at the Winn booth centered around the sneak preview of new tapered rod grips for heavy-duty saltwater fishing, available in multiple lengths and diameters, and the new Winn Rod Handle System. Winn also unveiled a durable and versatile extension of its very popular overwrap, Winn Superior Rod Wrap. Like its predecessor, it can be the primary material in an original rod handle or applied over an existing cork or EVA grip. Winn also will expand its Saltwater Straight Cylinder line of 1.25-inch diameter grips this summer with black grips ranging to 18 inches in length.

Get to know a rod builder in your area to create the perfect rod for any technique or style of fishing. Or take up the practice yourself!