A Taste of Spring on Fontana

By Capt. James McManus

Seems like every article for the past few months has started…”Well we are probably through the toughest weather months, the fishing should really start to catch fire now.” The difference is, it is really, finally, definitely here! As I am writing this, the Bassmasters is getting ready to start and the wind is gusting to 30 with 25 degree temps and blowing snow. As you are reading this, I hope the windows are open, you’re thinking about cranking the ac on for the first time, and everything outside is either green or brightly colored. So, if the weather has actually gotten nice by April Fools Day, the fishing will be on, no kidding.

There is nothing like smallmouth bass or even spots caught on the banks on light tackle. Recently, I was at Hartwell and caught a largemouth that weighed over 5, and basically brought it to the surface where it came half out of the water and then laid over and I lipped it in. There hasn’t, to my knowledge, been a smallie or spot that didn’t think they could get free up until the time they were laid in the bottom of the boat or clogging up the bottom of a landing net. Even then, if you want a picture, you had better get a good hold on them or they will escape over the side before the shutter can click. Both are just special breeds of fish.

Really, right now is the time of the year when you can target them easiest by just throwing your favorite “anything” to the banks. I intend to flyfish for them more this year and, at no time, are they more accessible. You can throw any size from a 4-weight to an 8-weight and they will represent themselves well. I don’t tie many flies, but I do tie a simple clouser type fly with lead eyes and bucktail, that works really well. The lead eyes allow it to sink a little just in case they are set up a little deeper than usual. Small has normally been the key but as more and more bluebacks start to show up, larger flies should come into play also. If it’s windy, the extra distance of a 7 or 8 may help in putting you on the fish. You also stand a pretty good chance of hooking a walleye and especially a white bass, as mixed bags are the norm this time of year.

Start looking for them around almost any rocky gravelly point, the key, some days, is a particular rock type so if they aren’t on broken rock, try areas with boulders and move on to cliff walls, clay or creek mouths. For whatever reason, when you find them on one type they are usually that way all over the lake. April is one of those months that, hopefully, almost any type of bank will hold fish.

If you want to target smallies over spots, then the lower end of the lake is where you will stand the best chance, but the difference diminishes every year as the spots are well established all over. Be watching for hybrids between the two and as with most hybrids, a smallie/spot cross of size is a great fighting fish. Eating wise, let the smallies go back and keep the spots, they taste better anyway. Well, let me know if you want to try and find some fish, enjoy the spring and God’s gift and be safe, Capt. James

Capt. James McManus is the Owner of 153 Charters. Give him a call for a great day of boat fishing!