TCBA Memorial Weekend Fishing Tournament May 24-25

The Treasure Coast Builders Association fishing tradition continues with its 33rd annual Memorial Weekend Fishing Tournament. Pirates Cove Resort and Marina in Port Salerno will host all of the tournament activities again this year.

According to TCBA Executive Director, Maddie Williams, “Tournament co-chairs Michael Johnston and Mari Huff, along with their tournament committee, have been busy securing lots of great prizes, including an Engel Cooler, Black Fin Rods and many others.”

Cash prizes in the offshore division will be paid to first, second and third-place in five categories including dolphin, king, wahoo, snapper and grouper. New to the tournament this year is a Grand Slam Division with a separate fee and prize. Catch any three of the five offshore species and the heaviest combined weight will win the jackpot.

Inshore Catch and Release event rules have been updated to include fishing from a boat, kayak, S.U.P, wading or even on-land. For this event, anglers will submit digital images of their largest snook, trout and/or redfish to tally the highest combined total inches. First, second and third place anglers will win cash and prizes.

Early entry fee, until May 20, is $295 for the offshore division (up to four anglers, extra anglers $75). Single angler entry fee for the inshore division is $75 and $150 for a team of up to three anglers. Entry fee rates increase to $325 (offshore) and $175 (inshore) after the May 20 deadline.

Friday, May 24, pre-registered boats will sign in and late boat entries will be accepted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pirates Cove Resort and Marina. A captains reception starts at 6 p.m. and will feature silent and live auctions, which will include a full color print of this year’s event logo signed by the artist, Jason Mathias, as well as two certificates for a three-night stay, including boat slip, at Blue Marlin Cove Resort on Grand Bahama, and much more. The family-friendly event includes games for the kids and music by “The Pulse” D.J. Tournament shirts will be available for purchase, as well as tickets for the awards banquet.

The official weigh station will be open on Saturday, May 25 from noon to 4 p.m. and the public is welcome to join in the weigh-in festivities. The tournament’s awards banquet begins at 5:30 p.m.

Partial tournament proceeds benefit the TCBA Charitable Fund, which provides scholarships to local students for college or technical training programs in the construction industry.

For more information call the TCBA office at (772) 336-8222, (77) 562-8222 or (863) 467-2007. Boat entry forms can be downloaded at www.treasurecoastba.com.