George and Tim Shabareck take first-place in BCFA June tournament

The Backcountry Fishing Association’s June tournament, held June 2 out of Little Jim Fish Camp in Fort Pierce, brought the circuit a few new teams and another grind on a hot Florida summer day. Twenty-eight boats checked out from the association’s 65 boat circuit, and 23 boats weighed in 18 trout and 13 redfish.

New members, George Shabareck and Tim Shabareck, pulled off a first-place win weighing in a 4.50-pound trout and a 2.96-pound redfish (total weight 7.46-pounds) and took home $507.50, as well as an additional $190 for the trout Calcutta. Now that’s a way to make an entrance!

Ryan Jouppi and Luke King caught quality fish to take second-place. The pair took home $304.50 for their 1.33-pound trout and a 6.01-pound redfish.

Solo angler Chris Damon took third-place with a 2.14-pound trout and a 4.38-pound redfish. A total weight of 6.52-pounds earned Chris a check for $203.00.

Lewis Arnold and his alternate, his wife Cherlyn, finished in fourth-place with a 1.33-pound trout and a 4.74-pound redfish.

Matt Canestrari and Joe Canestrari caught a 5.51-pound redfish, which put them in fifth-place and earned them $160 for the redfish Calcutta.

The lady angler bringing in the most weight was Mangi Lloyd with a 2.22-pound trout. She received a $25 gift card to Taco Dive downtown Fort Pierce.

The Backcountry Fishing Association is a 10-month circuit, which runs from January through October, finishing with its two-day Classic, where the top team will win a 14-foot Billfish boat, motor and trailer combo.

The artificial lure only tournament gives two-person teams and solo anglers monthly opportunities to win cash and earn points. Redfish, trout and snook (seasonal) are the qualified species.

Anglers attempt to bring one legal fish of each species to the scales for weigh in and live release.

Membership fees are $25 for the year. To enter the tournament each month, the fee is $60 per team.

The seventh tournament of the series takes place Saturday, July 7, with the captain’s meeting on June 6.

For more information, visit the Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.