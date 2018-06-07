Ten Years Old (Young) – Celebrating our 10 Year Anniversary

Dear Reader,

Ten years ago, a new publishing concept was born. At that time, the idea that a magazine could somehow become a franchise offering was so unique that at first it was difficult to explain. How could a fishing magazine have more than one edition each month? How could someone without years of publishing experience and substantial capital successfully launch a new magazine? Not just a magazine, but a fishing magazine, and not just a fishing magazine, but a free fishing magazine? Free? What?

Ten years ago, we began developing the concept of a franchise publishing system that would allow outdoor enthusiasts the rare opportunity to publish a localized fishing magazine as a professionals.

Today there are over 30 editions of Coastal Angler and its interior freshwater component The Angler Magazine throughout the continental U.S., Costa Rica and the Virgin Islands. Every month all over the country local co-publishers work with professional guides and charter captains to share their knowledge of what’s biting where, when, and how with you, our reader!

It’s reliable intel that anyone who loves to fish would benefit from reading. And guess what? There’s a lot of people who like to fish.

The purpose that this fishing magazine serves cannot be denied, and that’s why there are over 30 separate editions of this magazine being published every month.

It is our pleasure, our honor, to present this fishing magazine to you at no cost each month. We actually earn a living by helping to spread the word about fishing. What a great concept. Just like you, we love fishing, boating and the outdoors. In fact, we’re absolutely wild about it. It’s all we want to do. It’s truly amazing how much we all love fishing. Love it. We do, you do, millions of people do!

That’s why ten years ago we knew one fishing magazine was not enough.

We are proud to be celebrating our 10 year anniversary this month. Our sincerest thank you goes out to all of our co-publishing partners, the guides and charter captains who write for the magazine, the businesses who support the magazine and make it possible for us to continue providing it for free and most importantly to you, our reader. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to produce this FREE fishing magazine each month.

For more information on Coastal Angler and The Angler Magazine franchise opportunities, visit http://franchise.coastalanglermag.com/ or call 888-800-9794.

Ben Martin

Editor In Chief