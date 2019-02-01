The Curse is Broken!Fort Lauderdale2 hours agoJanuary 27, 2019Congratulations to Capt. Ryan Palmer of Family Jewell Fishing Charters on his first daytime swordfish. For the last three years he has been on a quest to catch one of these sea monsters. According to Ryan, he was beginning to think there was some kind of curse and wondered if he would ever catch one. Now, the curse has been broken and I’m sure we’ll be seeing another broad bill hit the dock soon. For more information on fishing with Capt. Ryan, check out his website at www.fjsportfishing.com.