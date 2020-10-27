The Quickie to Launch the 2020/2021 Treasure Coast Sailfish Tournament Season

Fish Heads of Stuart proudly announced in mid-October that “The Quickie” will launch the Treasure Coast’s 2020/2021 sailfish tournament season. The fifth annual Quickie dates are Nov. 30 – Dec 2. Center stage for the tournament will be Sailfish Marina, home of Fish Heads of Stuart.

“The Quickie is a ‘shout out’ to tournament predecessors. For years, the Quickie has been a tournament crowd favorite and we think it fitting to keep this event in the forefront of the Treasure Coast’s sailfish tournaments,” said Brent Kane, owner of Fish Heads of Stuart.

Sticking with Stuart’s tradition, the Quickie is a dead bait/conventional reel tournament. Setting the Quickie apart from other tournaments however is its angler-friendly format.

“Hook and hand – no problem. This is a fun, easy to fish, two-day tournament,” added Kane.

Entry fee is $1,300 per boat and includes six anglers and six tickets to the Dec. 2 awards dinner. Tournament prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers.

Schedule of Events

Nov. 30

Registration: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Top shelf open bar and pig roast: 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Captain’s meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Daily conformation ID pickup: 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 1

Hot breakfast and coffee bar: 6:00 a.m.

Fishing hours: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Top shelf open bar and burger bar: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Daily confirmation ID pickup 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fishing logs and video submissions: 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 2

Hot breakfast and coffee bar: 6:00 a.m.

Fishing hours: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fishing logs and video submissions: 6:00 p.m.

Awards party and dinner: 7:00 p.m.

***Activities and events take place at the Sailfish Marina/Fish Heads of Stuart pavilion.

2019 Quickie Results

First Place – Floridian, Capt. Glenn Cameron – 9 releases

Second Place – Vintage, Capt. Hans Kraaz Jr. – 8 releases

Third Place – InTents, Capt. Rhett Bailey – 7 releases

For more information, contact Fish Heads of Stuart at (772) 220–6008 or info@fishheadsofstuart.com.