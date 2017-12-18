A Third Time is a Charm for the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Veterans Family Fishing Classic

A heavy weather storm stood by on Saturday, October 28nd as the co-hosts American Legion Post 271, Bureau of Land Management, FishingCommunity.Org, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Leonard Bryant Photography, Loxahatchee River Historical Society, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Through Our Lens LLC, Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Davis Elkins Foundation, West Palm Beach Fishing Club and many other partners conducted the 3rd Annual Jupiter Inlet Veterans Family Fishing Classic (Classic) event for wounded, injured or ill heroes and their families at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area in Palm Beach County, Florida.

For the 58 veteran and family participants and 48 volunteers, a time for fishing, comradery and mentoring using public lands created a very special community event.

“It never ceases to amaze me how the local communities respond and make things happen for our nation’s heroes and their families” said Paul Ketrick, founder of FishingCommunity.Org. “We are proud to facilitate and help create this opportunity for wounded heroes and their families to meet and fish with local community supporters using public lands at this historic location.”

The Classic is an application of the Fisheries for Veterans Project. The event is just one of many veterans’ family fishing activities going on at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area, designated by Congress and managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of the National Conservation Lands for unique and nationally significant resources that have important cultural, ecological, and scientific value.

“The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area is honored to be home to the Veterans Fishing Classic site again in 2017. We are also excited about the other veterans fishing programs we have been working to create for the public” said Peter De Witt, local Program Manager for the Bureau.

In addition to the Classic, other ongoing and new veterans and family fishing classes and public lands projects are lined out for 2017 and 2018. For example, free “Evening Fish and Learn” classes will take place on site November 28th and December 27th this year. Sign up at www.f4v.org/jionaclasses.

For more information on these and other projects, and how to get involved, check out www.f4v.org or contact Paul Ketrickof FishingCommunity.Org at boater@fishingcommunity.org. For additional information about the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area see www.blm.gov/JupiterONA or follow the site on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BLMJupiterInlet.

The Fisheries for Veterans Project is a national service model to utilize America’s public lands fishing resources to develop engagement and vitality between state and federal agencies, local communities, Veteran Affairs, Department of Defense, the local fishing community, and veterans and their families. All activities are free of charge and open to all veterans, all veteran family members, of any disability, of any service campaign. We invite participation by any person, organization or agency who wants to help make a difference.