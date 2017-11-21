Three Mud Hole Pros Make the 2018 Classic

The Bassmaster Classic stands out as one of the biggest bass fishing events each year, and this year three pro anglers will don the signature Mud Hole colors on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell for the 2018 Classic in March.

Joining the Classic line-up is a huge accomplishment for any angler, so let’s take a look at how Bassmaster Elite pros Brandon Lester and Bradley Roy as well as FLW veteran John Cox were able to capitalize on their opportunities to make the cut.

Brandon Lester Captures His Spot

Heading into Mille Lacs Lake in Onamia, Minnesota, Bassmaster Elite pro Brandon Lester found himself on the Classic bubble. On the verge of either making the Classic or watching his bubble burst, Brandon knew it wouldn’t be easy, but welcomed the challenge.

After three days of tight competition and a lot of learning on the lake, Lester caught 43 pounds, 1 ounce to finish in the money and leave with a qualifying ticket for his third Bassmaster Classic appearance. Although he was nervous coming off the lake, he later left weigh-in with a huge smile knowing he’ll be fishing Hartwell in March.

Bradley Roy’s Big Return

Like Brandon, Bassmaster Elite pro Bradley Roy entered the Mille Lacs event with his mind focused on making the Classic cut and his custom MHX Rods dialed in for smallmouth fishing. But after just day two, Roy could rest easy knowing he bagged 36 pounds, 13 ounces, which also gained him enough points to seal a place in the 2018 Classic.

Bradley ultimately finished with 52 pounds, 1ounce of Mille Lacs bass, a nice check to cash, and a ticket to his second straight Bassmaster Classic. Considering this will be his second Classic and he placed seventh in his first appearance, Bradley is incredibly hungry for a strong return.

John Cox Fishing Familiar Water

When John Cox finished on top of the B.A.S.S. Southern Open at Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tenn. with 68 pounds, 3ounces, his big win came with more than just a check, it also included a spot in the 2018 Bassmaster Classic.

After hoisting the Forrest Wood Cup and making a major splash on the FLW Tour, Cox, and his custom MHX Rods are crossing over to fish in the Classic. The sight fishing phenom is excited for the opportunity, especially considering this Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell, where he secured a huge Tour win back in 2016.

With his spots and some new rod builds in mind, Cox is a dangerous competitor looking to capitalize on his knowledge and experience of Lake Hartwell.



