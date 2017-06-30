Tips for Grilling Fish

Brad Barrett, GrillGrate LLC

Grilling fish is one of the biggest challenges in grilling. However, with a few tips and tools grilling fish can be as easy as grilling a steak.

Oil the fish then season. Lightly coat with olive oil or avocado oil if grilling very hot for fish such as tuna or wahoo. The oil helps the seasoning stick to and penetrate the flesh. The oil also helps when the fish is placed on the grill to prevent sticking. Grill on a HOT / clean grill. Most people don’t grill fish hot enough. Oil the GrillGrates (use a paper towel with Canola oil) just before putting fish on the grill. Don’t touch it! Leave the fish sitting where it hits to allow searing and better release. Grill 60% of time before turning and cook to finish. One flip is enough. Two skewers are better than one. Smaller shrimp and scallops are ideal to skewer but only one skewer allows them to rotate and some will not turn. Using two skewers solves this dilemma and makes turning all at once easy. Leave the skin on. Think of the skin as a flame shield and flavor savor. Grill skin down and baste but never turn. Marinade for added flavor and moisture. Simple oil and spice mixtures are easy and flavorful. Give the fish a soak prior to grilling. Use GrillGrates. The raised rail design coupled with the GrateTool make it easy to handle fish and prevent sticking. Fish can’t fall through the grill and the wide raised rails sear even the most delicate fish making it easy to lift and turn with the GrateTool.

If you are new to grilling fish, start with firmer fish such as salmon, mahi mahi, snapper etc. Oil and season the fish and grill it hot and fast like at steak.

Brad Barrett is the owner of GrillGrate LLC and an avid fisherman who loves to grill his catch. Find out more at grillgrate.com