Tomoka Forecast – August

Since August is the hottest month of the year, it is time to change some of your routines. The fish are going to feed early and late. I like to be at my first location around 5:30 a.m. My choice of bait is surface lures such as YoZuri Floating Prism. Around 8 a.m. I go to Z-Man paddle tails with a 1/8 oz. jig head. Once the clock hits 9, I use cut bait or live bait.

I totally enjoy fishing at night this time of the year. Seek out the docks that are lit up. The bait fish are attracted to the light and where the bait fish are, the big fish follow! I use a 1/16 oz. jig head with, again, a Z-Man paddle tail or scented shrimp. Floating a live shrimp on a popping cork or free lining a shrimp down current works well. Fishing the bridges with live mullet, croakers or pinfish can produce some big fish. I use 20 lb. braid with a 50 lb. leader.

While fishing the lighted docks, if you catch a trout, downsize your leader if the water is clear. You would be surprised how changing to a 15 lb. leader can make the difference.

Tight lines,

Capt. Barry Englehardt

Fish With Captain Barry

fishwithcaptainbarry.com

(386) 871-8500