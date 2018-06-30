Treasure Coast Bonito Blast, August 18

Now in its sixth year, the Treasure Coast Bonito Blast (TCBB) works with over 100 Treasure Coast businesses to create an event that brings our community together in appreciation and support of local veterans. The tournament includes $2,500 in prize money, dinners, live music, auction items, and a raffle for a grand prize – a customized TCBB golf cart.

What started as a small event has gained popularity over the past five years, becoming the largest one-day tournament on the Treasure Coast. Most importantly, the event has raised $250,000 for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF) https://wvrf.org.

WVRF was founded in 2009 to help wounded veterans transition back home in a productive, meaningful way. They provide immediate emergency financial assistance to eligible disabled veterans who have served in the wars and conflicts since 9/11. More than 85% of all funds donated to WVRF go directly toward veteran assistance, earning them GuideStar’s platinum level recognition for performance in serving Florida’s veterans. They do what’s needed to help get lives back on track by helping with job training, housing, transportation, past-due bills, child needs, and other ways too numerous to list.

“The veterans’ stories are why we do what we do,” said Mike Durkee, Executive Director of WVRF. “When they return home after fighting for our freedom, a new journey begins, often fraught with hardships. We are grateful to the community for their incredible generosity in support of these heroes after all they’ve done for us.”

The awards party on Saturday night will include music by rising local country star, JessLee. Recently a contestant on NBC’s The Voice, she’s bringing her band and their innovative country-rock style she calls “Punktry” to the Bonito Blast. JessLee is passionate about supporting our veterans and has recently partnered with WVRF. She says, “American Veteran’s choose every day to put their lives in harm’s way to ensure the freedom of our country.”

Manatee Island Bar and Grill will host the Captain’s Meeting, on August 17 at 6 p.m. and the Award Party on August 18 at 5 p.m. Tournament weigh-in will be held on the dock at The Twisted Tuna from 12-3 p.m.

Capt. Billy Black and Karen Hermanspan are once again organizing volunteer boat captains who can host veteran anglers, many of whom have never fished in a tournament before.

The Treasure Coast Bonito Blast is a 501c3 event. Contributions are tax deductible. EIN# 46-2993288

TOURNAMENT DETAILS:

Entry Fee: $100.00 for 4 anglers BEFORE 8/17 (registration at Captain’s meeting will be $125). $25.00 for each additional angler. Junior anglers (under 12) fish for free and will be recognized for their catch.

Prizes as follows:

1st Prize $1,500.00

2nd Prize $750.00

3rd Prize $250.00

There will be two calcuttas, largest dolphin and largest edible bottom fish.

For more information or to register, visit: www.TreasureCoastBonitoBlast.com.