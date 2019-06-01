Inshore

Snook should be in mind if you are looking for some good catch and release action this month. In and around Jupiter, Palm Beach and St. Lucie inlets are great places to fish in the kayak. There are multiple launch locations and the inlets are large enough to be safe. Try fishing live pilchards or mullet on the bottom and top. Fishing the spillways when they are open around heavy rains can produce a bunch of snook. June is the beginning of the rainy season and these fish attraction devices should not be overlooked. D.O.A. TerrorEyz is a favorite, but don’t forget to bring a colorful one- to two-ounce bucktail to throw in the wash.

Offshore

Fishing offshore in June means calm seas and hot sun. Blackfin tuna will become more consistent on the jig. Use three- to five-ounce vertical jigs in pink and silver to pull up these fish in 200 to 300 feet of water. Trolling in 20 feet, Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnows are also a great way to pick off a few. The sun will start to heat up the water quick this time of year. Getting out at the crack of daylight is your best bet to get on the bite. Live goggle eyes and blue runners are always the go-to bait for sailfish, mahi, kingfish, wahoo and tuna.

