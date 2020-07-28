Kayak Forecast: Aug.2020

Inshore

Kayak fishing will be good if you can get out before the midday heat. The flats are still holding good amounts of bait including mullet and glass minnows. Finding and fishing the outside edges of these schools will produce multiple species. Snook fishing the inlets and bridges near them are a great option. Try using a D.O.A. TerrorEyz bounced near the bottom around the inlet. If you want to avoid the heat of the day, get out at night and fish the shadow lines of the bridges with a mullet imitation.

Offshore

Kingfish and sailfish will be the most common catches during this month. Sharks and false albacore are a sure thing if you are looking to bend a rod. The wahoo bite should always be on your mind throughout the summer. Fishing three to four days before and after the full moon is usually best. I prefer running baits on a downrigger anywhere from 60-to-80 feet below surface for a wahoo bite.

