Treasure Coast ‘From the Shore’ Fishing Report and Forecast: June 2017

June is hot and with that comes wind and rain showers in the afternoon. From the shore anglers will lose a lot of sleep the next few months. This is because this is the time to catch a lot of fish without a boat. Let’s start with my favorite, the snook.

If you live on the Treasure Coast, you would have to say we live in the snook capital of the world. On any day, you can catch 20 or more snook a day. The beach will offer your best chance with spawning fish and some really big ones up to 40 inches. I use only circle hooks on my plugs and use heavy gear to get them in fast. I use Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnows in black and silver on 50-pound leader. The new LIVETARGET Shad Soft Bait can’t be beat. Look for big schools of snook at inlets, and being on the top of the list is Sebastian Inlet where during the summer this inlet will hold a lot of bait. Fort Pierce Inlet, Walton Rocks and Bathtub Beach are your best beaches. The water is warm, so the tarpon bite will be strong. Look to get a lot of hook ups during the night at Stuart Causeway and Jensen Beach Causeway. A moving tide is best. Get some big pilchards or finger mullet, use a number 9 circle hook tied to 80-pound leader tied to 65-pound braid with an 8-foot heavy rod. I like to work the shadow line and just let it go swimming out there with current.

Permit fishing can be hot in June, just look for the fish to be around the power plant on the beach. Look for an early morning bite right on the inshore reefs and you can’t beat a jig head with a piece of shrimp. Drink a lot of water and have fun. Tight lines.

FORECAST BY: Chris Sharp

Beachwalker Guide Service

Phone: (772) 475-8412

Email: beachwalker32@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/BeachwalkerGuideService