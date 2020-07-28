By Capt. Michael Mauri

Thank goodness I have fly fishing, otherwise I would lose my mind! Isn’t it insane how the world has changed over the last five or six months? No, don’t worry, I’m not going to start, the media is already full of it. Instead, let’s lighten up a little and talk about my absolute favorite fly fishery during my favorite time of the year, summer sight fishing.

Can it get any better? Dang! Sight fishing for big snook and tarpon! Just to see these big fish following or chasing your fly makes you shake and when you hook up it is a feeling you can’t even describe.

As much as I love walking and fishing the beaches, most days I spend in my boat with my customers. The running and gunning makes it easier to cover more water and find fish. In fly fishing, it is crucial to be at the right spot at the right time. No matter what you think and how good the spot might be, if there is no action or nothing happening, move on. Find the right spot which can be related to: tide (current, water level), bait, light, structure, temperature, oxygen. Finding the right spot usually includes the right fish that are active and want to “play”.

Take your time and pick your shot. Look for the fish coming towards you, present the fly in a way that the fish can discover it and that you move the fly away upon stripping.

Get out there have fun and make it happen! Share our passion and our amazing fishery here on the Treasure Coast.

The Fly Fishing Column is written by Capt. Michael Mauri, www.mauriflyfishing.com, michael@mauriflyfishing.com, (772) 485-3321.