Triggerfish – a Surprising Delicacy: Drift Fishing Report August 2018

Triggerfish were once considered a junk fish to many bottom anglers. But now, people are catching on to its delicious white firm meat.

Many northern state restaurants have it on their menu boasting a price tag of around $21.95 per plate! A keeper, legal size in State waters is 12 inches to the fork of the tail with an average weight size of 1-lb to 1-1/2 lbs. and 14 inches in Federal waters. Occasionally in our area 2-3 lbs. is a good size. Makes a for a delicious meal by either frying, sautéing or baking with your favorite ingredients.

The one pictured below was caught by VIP angler Sue onboard drift boat, Living on Island Time, and weighed close to 8-lbs! This was the largest one that we have seen off Boynton Beach! She was fishing the bottom for snapper and to everyone’s surprise she pulled in this large triggerfish! So next time, try it out for yourself you just might like it.

