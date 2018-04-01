Public Mountain Trout Waters are Managed by Seven Different Classifications

Consult the North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest for current regulatory information

Definitions:

An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smellNatural bai

t is defined as any living or dead organism (plant or animal), or parts thereof, or prepared substances designed to attract fish by the sense of taste or smell

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters

Season is open from August 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018

No bait restrictions

No minimum length limit

Seven (7) trout per day creel limit

No fishing allowed from March 1, 2018 to April 6, 2018

Then from 7:00 a.m. April 7, 2018 to July 31, 2018

No bait restrictions

No minimum length limit

Seven (7) trout per day creel limit

There is no closed season for fishing on power reservoirs and city water supply reservoirs designated as trout waters

Delayed Harvest Trout Waters

October 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018

No trout may be harvested or possessed

Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used

No fishing allowed at all between 1/2 hour after sunset on June 1, 2018 and 6:00 a.m. on June 2, 2018

At 6:00 a.m. on June 2, 2018 these waters open to fishing for youths under 18 years old under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations

No bait restrictions

No minimum length limit

Seven (7) trout per day creel limit

At 12:00 p.m. on June 2, 2018 these waters open for all anglers under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations

Wild Trout Waters

Season is open year-round

Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used

You can only keep four (4) fish

The four fish must be at least seven (7) inches long

It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing

Catch and Release/Artificial Lures Only Trout Waters

Season is open year-round

No trout may be harvested or possessed

Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used

It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing

Catch and Release/Artificial Flies Only Trout Waters

Season is open year-round

No trout may be harvested or possessed

Only artificial flies having one single hook may be used

It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing

Wild Trout/Natural Bait Waters

Season is open year-round:

You can use a single hook artificial lure (or)

You can use a single hook with natural bait, except live fish

You can only keep four (4) fish

The four fish must be at least seven (7) inches long

Special Regulation Trout Waters

The Special Regulation classification allows the Commission to implement site specific regulations on unique trout fisheries in the state that do not fit into existing categories. The regulations for each water body managed under Special Regulation will be displayed on each sign.