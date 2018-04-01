Public Mountain Trout Waters are Managed by Seven Different Classifications

Consult the North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest for current regulatory information
Definitions:
- An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smellNatural bai
- t is defined as any living or dead organism (plant or animal), or parts thereof, or prepared substances designed to attract fish by the sense of taste or smell
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters
Season is open from August 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018
- No bait restrictions
- No minimum length limit
- Seven (7) trout per day creel limit
No fishing allowed from March 1, 2018 to April 6, 2018
Then from 7:00 a.m. April 7, 2018 to July 31, 2018
- No bait restrictions
- No minimum length limit
- Seven (7) trout per day creel limit
There is no closed season for fishing on power reservoirs and city water supply reservoirs designated as trout waters
Delayed Harvest Trout Waters
- October 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018
- No trout may be harvested or possessed
- Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used
No fishing allowed at all between 1/2 hour after sunset on June 1, 2018 and 6:00 a.m. on June 2, 2018
At 6:00 a.m. on June 2, 2018 these waters open to fishing for youths under 18 years old under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations
- No bait restrictions
- No minimum length limit
- Seven (7) trout per day creel limit
At 12:00 p.m. on June 2, 2018 these waters open for all anglers under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations
Wild Trout Waters
- Season is open year-round
- Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used
- You can only keep four (4) fish
- The four fish must be at least seven (7) inches long
- It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing
Catch and Release/Artificial Lures Only Trout Waters
- Season is open year-round
- No trout may be harvested or possessed
- Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used
- It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing
Catch and Release/Artificial Flies Only Trout Waters
- Season is open year-round
- No trout may be harvested or possessed
- Only artificial flies having one single hook may be used
- It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing
Wild Trout/Natural Bait Waters
- Season is open year-round:
- You can use a single hook artificial lure (or)
- You can use a single hook with natural bait, except live fish
- You can only keep four (4) fish
- The four fish must be at least seven (7) inches long
Special Regulation Trout Waters
The Special Regulation classification allows the Commission to implement site specific regulations on unique trout fisheries in the state that do not fit into existing categories. The regulations for each water body managed under Special Regulation will be displayed on each sign.